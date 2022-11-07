UHK has longest average ambulance turnaround times in Ireland

University Hospital Kerry has the longest average ambulance turnaround times so far this year, according to the Irish Examiner.

Ambulances unloading at UHK are waiting over an hour, more than double the HSE target.

The turnover time is logged from when an ambulance arrives at the hospital and unloads a patient, to when the ambulance is declared ready to attend to another call.

On average, ambulances are waiting 52 minutes at hospitals across Ireland, however the waiting time at UHK is one hour 15 minutes.

This figure has increased on last year, when the average turnaround time at UHK was 57 minutes, 35 seconds.