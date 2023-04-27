UHK General Manager says national investment is positive sign for hospital’s future

The General Manager of University Hospital Kerry says the national investment in the hospital is a very positive sign for its future.

Mary Fitzgerald was speaking following the launch of a new action plan for the hospital, after concerns were raised about overcrowding and staffing levels in a HSE review, and a separate HIQA report.

The action plan has already resulted in high levels of staff recruitment, and several large infrastructure projects are progressing at various stages.

Over 50 admin staff are now accommodated off-site, while a sixth operating theatre and a lab are currently under construction.

An interim oncology unit is due to be completed in July, with a permanent building at design stage, while 40 new single beds will be delivered in the next couple of years.

Mary Fitzgerald says the investment for this infrastructure should allay any concerns the hospital would be downgraded.

The HIQA report earlier this year found there was a culture of kindness, consideration, and respect promoted at the hospital, and staff were praised for being respectful and kind with patients.

The hospital’s General Manager had high praise for all staff.