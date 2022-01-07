UHK announces further cancellations due to staff shortages

University Hospital Kerry has announced further cancellation of some services due to staffing pressures.

In a statement UHK Management say having considered the continuing difficulties associated with increasing Covid-19 numbers and staffing challenges, they have taken the decision to extend the cancellation of Out Patient Scheduled appointments and to also postpone Elective surgery, with the exception of time critical surgery up to and including Tuesday the 11th of January.

Exceptions are being made for

- Orthopaedic Trauma Clinics;

- Infusion Clinics;

- Cardiology Out Patient scans & procedures;

- Radiology Out Patient imaging/procedures;

- Virtual Clinics;

- Antenatal Clinics;

- Oncology and Palliative Care Clinics;

- Colposcopy Clinics

Other than these clinics, University Hospital Kerry is requesting that patients do not attend scheduled outpatient and elective surgery appointments UNLESS you receive a call from UHK staff.

Hospital Management have also requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to presenting to the Emergency Department.

Hospital visiting also remains restricted to those on compassionate grounds only.

The statement says patient care is paramount in UHK and hospital management would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused. All cancelled appointments will be rescheduled.