UHK accounted for 6% of all patients on trolleys over past eight-week

Nov 16, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
University Hospital Kerry accounted for 6% of all patients on trolleys over the past eight weeks.

The figures cover from September 12th to November 7th, and were released in the HSE's Winter Plan 2021-2022.

During that period, UHK had the fourth highest number of patients on trolleys nationally.

Galway University Hospital had the highest number at 12.9%, while Cork University Hospital accounted for 8.6% and University Hospital Limerick accounted for 6.6%.

CHI Tallaght had the fewest patients on trolleys during that time, standing at 0.4%.

 

