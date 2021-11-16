UHK accounted for 6% of all patients on trolleys over past eight-week

University Hospital Kerry accounted for 6% of all patients on trolleys over the past eight weeks.

The figures cover from September 12th to November 7th, and were released in the HSE's Winter Plan 2021-2022.

During that period, UHK had the fourth highest number of patients on trolleys nationally.

Galway University Hospital had the highest number at 12.9%, while Cork University Hospital accounted for 8.6% and University Hospital Limerick accounted for 6.6%.

CHI Tallaght had the fewest patients on trolleys during that time, standing at 0.4%.