Údarás na Gaeltachta has launched its Christmas campaign.

Faigh Féirín Gaeltachta will be active on all Údarás na Gaeltachta social media in the run-up to Christmas, showcasing products supplied by companies in all Gaeltacht regions, including Kerry.

Údarás chief executive, Colm Ó Coisdealbha says there are incredible artists, artisan producers, and craftspeople in the Gaeltacht, producing items that would make ideal Christmas presents.