Two women in their 70s were taken to UHK with serious injuries following a crash outside Killarney yesterday.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the N71 Muckross Road, between Torc and Molls Gap, at 3 o clock on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed for a period.

Both women were taken to University Hospital Kerry, their injuries are believed to be serious but not life threatening.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.