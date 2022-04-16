Advertisement
Two wins for MTU students at Board of Irish College Societies (BICS) Awards

Apr 16, 2022 11:04 By radiokerrynews
Two wins for MTU students at Board of Irish College Societies (BICS) Awards
Munster Technological University Societies were victorious at this year’s Board of Irish College Societies Awards.

Students from several societies at MTU Kerry were nominated for awards across a number of categories. With two picking up the national awards.

MTU Women in STEM won for the Best small college Charity & Civic society.

While MTU Programming won the Best small college Departmental society award.

MTU Kerry Campus Societies officer, Kevin Ross, said picking up the national awards was a testament to the Societies excellent year

 

