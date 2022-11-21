Advertisement
Two status yellow weather warnings in place for Kerry

Nov 21, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Two status yellow weather warnings in place for Kerry
Two status yellow weather warnings in place for Kerry.

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow wind warning , and sat there could be gusts of over 100 kilometres per hour - between 8pm tonight and 4 o clock tomorrow morning.

This comes after a yellow rain warning was issued for the county this morning.

The forecaster says the yellow rain warning is in place for the entire country until 8pm.

These showers will lead to flooding in some places and motorists are being urged to drive with caution.

 

