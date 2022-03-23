Two North Kerry schools are closed due to burst water main

Two North Kerry schools have been forced to close because they’ve no water.

Murhur National School, Moyvane and Scoil Chorp Chríost, Knockanure are shut as a result of a burst water main in the area.

Principal of Scoil Chorp Chríost, Julienne Donegan says the school regrets the closure, however, it’s impossible to open without water.

The school has 96 pupils and eight adult staff.

Murhur National School, Moyvane is a three-classroom school with four teachers.

According to Irish Water's website, the supply is expected to return this afternoon.

It’s not the first time the schools were forced to close due to water outages.

Last year there were around 30 breaks in the water mains in the greater Moyvane area.