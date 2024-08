Two men arrested in relation to public order offences in Castleisland will appear before Tralee District Court.

They were arrested on Friday (August 23rd), after Gardaí were alerted to an incident on Main Street in the town at around 8PM.

The men, one aged in their thirties and the other in his fifties, were taken to a local Garda Station following the alleged public order offenses.

Gardaí say the men were later released and are due before the court at a later date.