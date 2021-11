The Department of Social Protection has included two Kerry schools in its extended Hot School Meals Programme.

It was initially launched on a pilot basis in 2019, serving 37 schools and 6,600 primary school pupils.

This extension means over 55,000 children will now benefit from a hot meal each day.

Advertisement

Scoil Naisiunta Gleann Beithe, Glenbeigh and Scoil Eoin, Tahilla, Sneem are two of the schools to benefit.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley is welcoming the announcement.