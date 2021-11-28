Two Kerry research centres awarded capital funding

Two Kerry research centres have been awarded funding as part of a national €6.4 million capital investment.

It’ll support 32 equipment purchases in technology gateways and technology centres, to serve the research and development needs of industry.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Leo Varadkar announced the successful applicants of the Capital Equipment Fund administered by Enterprise Ireland.

In Kerry, Shannon ABC at MTU Tralee has been allocated funding for a Bioethanol Suite, while IMaR at MTU Tralee is to get a Dual Arm Robotic Test Bed.