Two Kerry nominees in national live music venue awards

Mar 5, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry nominees have been shortlisted in the IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards 2023.

Other Voices, Dingle has been nominated in the IMRO Small Music Festival of the Year Award category.

Mike The Pies, Listowel is in the running for the IMRO Tech Crew of the Year Award.

The awards recognise Irish venues that deliver the very best standards in live music entertainment.

Voting is open now until Friday 10th of March.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday March 14th in The Sugar Club, Leeson St. Lower, Dublin 2.

To vote click here https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/imrovenueawards

