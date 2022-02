Two Kerry government representatives are to travel to the USA for St Patrick's Day.

There’ll be 33 visits abroad this year, to promote Ireland as a place to live, visit, work, study, and invest.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley will travel to Boston, while Tralee native, Attorney General Paul Gallagher will be going to Washington DC.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to London first, and then onto the USA for the traditional visit to the White House on St Patrick's Day.