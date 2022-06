Two Kerry destinations have made TripAdvisor’s top 10 places to visit in Ireland.

Ranked at second was a guided climb of Carrauntoohil in Killarney, only beaten by the Dark Dublin Guided Walking Tour in first.

The Exhilarating Rib Experience operated by Dingle Sea Safari also featured in the list at number 10.

Advertisement

The tour travels around the coastline of Dingle Bay and the Great Blasket Islands.