Two Kerry care facilities have each received €28,000 from AIB’s community fund.

Áras Mhuire nursing home and Ard Chúram day centre were both awarded funding from the bank today to help with their work in the Listowel community.

It’s part of the third annual AIB Community €1 Million Fund, which has supported over 150 charities across Ireland.

Advertisement

Finbarr Mawe, Chairperson of Ard Chúram Day Centre, said this funding is crucial for maintaining the services it offers to the community.

Trish Parkes, Manager of Áras Mhuire, said the nomination by the public is particularly special because it shows their efforts in the community are being acknowledged.