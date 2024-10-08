Advertisement
News

Two Kerry care facilities receive €28,000 from AIB community fund

Oct 8, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry care facilities receive €28,000 from AIB community fund
Repro Free : Pictured at Áras Mhuire in Listowel were : Front L-R : Trish Parks Áras Mhuire , Eily Walsh Áras Mhuire , James Gould Áras Mhuire , Anne Keane Áras Mhuire , Brian Looney AIB , Paul Manning Áras Mhuire and Steven Stack AIB . Back L-R Kay Carr Áras Mhuire , Maurice O'Mahoney Áras Mhuire , Annie Coolahan Áras Mhuire , Kay Brynt Áras Mhuire , Con Lynch Áras Mhuire , Ciara O'Grady AIB , Pat Picket AIB , Sean Healy AIB , Denis Doonin AIB and Martin McCarthy Áras Mhuire . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

Two Kerry care facilities have each received €28,000 from AIB’s community fund.

Áras Mhuire nursing home and Ard Chúram day centre were both awarded funding from the bank today to help with their work in the Listowel community.

It’s part of the third annual AIB Community €1 Million Fund, which has supported over 150 charities across Ireland.

Advertisement

Finbarr Mawe, Chairperson of Ard Chúram Day Centre, said this funding is crucial for maintaining the services it offers to the community.

Trish Parkes, Manager of Áras Mhuire, said the nomination by the public is particularly special because it shows their efforts in the community are being acknowledged.

Advertisement
Repro Free :
Pictured at Ard Chúram Day Centre in Listowel were : Front L-R : Finbarr Mawe Ard Chúram Day Centre , Brian Looney AIB , Brenda Enright Ard Chúram Day Centre and Tom Collins Ard Chúram Day Centre . BACK L-R : Steven Stack AIB , Pat Carmody Ard Chúram Day Centre , Sean Healy AIB , Ciara O'Grady AIB , , Denis Doonin AIB , Alena Glonekova Ard Chúram Day Centre and Mollie Mulvihill Ard Chúram Day Centre .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Planning permission granted for vegetable oil power plant on Tarbert Island
Advertisement
Fine Gael councillor says he believes party should run second candidate
Knockanure manslaughter accused to be served with book of evidence in two weeks
Advertisement

Recommended

IBTS issue appeal for Kerry donations as most blood stock groups fall to under three days' supply
Fine Gael councillor says he believes party should run second candidate
Abbeydorney Ladies PRO thrilled with Junior Final success
Planning permission granted for vegetable oil power plant on Tarbert Island
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus