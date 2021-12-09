Two Castleisland companies make settlements totalling €1.3 million with Revenue

Two Castleisland companies have made settlements totalling €1.3 million with the Revenue Commissioners.

That's according to the latest tax defaulters list, and represents almost half of the €2.8 million in 15 settlements made between July and September nationally.

Jurras Limited, which is now in liquidation, a patent licensor with an address at Cahernard, Castleisland made a settlement of over €1 million.

Foxgold Limited, which is also in liquidation, and also a patent licensor with an address at Cahernard, Castleisland had to pay a total of €239,000.

Both were Revenue Audit Cases for under-declaration of dividend witholding tax.