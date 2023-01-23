Advertisement
Tributes paid to young Tralee man killed in Castleisland crash

Jan 23, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Tributes paid to young Tralee man killed in Castleisland crash
Tributes are being paid to the young Tralee man who died in a crash in Castleisland last night.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which involved his motorbike and a car, at around 8pm at Killally, on the N21 Castleisland Tralee road.

There were no other injuries reported.

The road remains closed for a forensic examination, and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including anyone with dash-cam.

Tralee councillor Cathal Foley says the young man came from a well-known family in the town.

