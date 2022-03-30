Advertisement
News

Tributes paid to man whose body was found in unexplained circumstances in mid-Kerry

Mar 30, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Tributes paid to man whose body was found in unexplained circumstances in mid-Kerry Tributes paid to man whose body was found in unexplained circumstances in mid-Kerry
Share this article

Tributes have been paid to the man whose body was found in unexplained circumstances in mid-Kerry.

The man, a cyclist in his 50s, was found unresponsive on the roadside at Rushen, Ardywanig in Milltown yesterday morning.

Emergency services attended at the scene and the cyclist was pronounced dead at the location a short time later.

Advertisement

Gardaí say the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea says the whole community is shocked.

Cllr O’Shea says he was a well-respected man:

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus