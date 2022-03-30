Tributes paid to man whose body was found in unexplained circumstances in mid-Kerry

Tributes have been paid to the man whose body was found in unexplained circumstances in mid-Kerry.

The man, a cyclist in his 50s, was found unresponsive on the roadside at Rushen, Ardywanig in Milltown yesterday morning.

Emergency services attended at the scene and the cyclist was pronounced dead at the location a short time later.

Gardaí say the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea says the whole community is shocked.

Cllr O’Shea says he was a well-respected man:

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.