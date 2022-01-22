Advertisement
News

Tralee woman takes honours at New York Radio Festival

Jan 22, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Tralee woman takes honours at New York Radio Festival Tralee woman takes honours at New York Radio Festival
Share this article

A Tralee woman has won the runner's up prize at the New York Radio Festival.

Gráinne McPolin's documentary, Angels of Mercy, was entered into the history category of the festival and was broadcast on Newstalk fm.

The documentary is about five nurses of different generations who emigrated from Ireland to the UK to train as nurses between 1940 and the early noughties.

Advertisement

Ms McPolin, who is a freelance documentary maker and radio producer, says she was delighted to be able to give the nurses a voice.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus