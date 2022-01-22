Tralee woman takes honours at New York Radio Festival

A Tralee woman has won the runner's up prize at the New York Radio Festival.

Gráinne McPolin's documentary, Angels of Mercy, was entered into the history category of the festival and was broadcast on Newstalk fm.

The documentary is about five nurses of different generations who emigrated from Ireland to the UK to train as nurses between 1940 and the early noughties.

Ms McPolin, who is a freelance documentary maker and radio producer, says she was delighted to be able to give the nurses a voice.