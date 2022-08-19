Advertisement
Tralee to Fenit greenway set to open in September

Aug 19, 2022 18:08 By radiokerrynews
The Tralee to Fenit Greenway could be open in full at the end of September.

The Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy said there’s a huge level of anticipation for the greenway.

The Fianna Fail councillor says they want to deliver the fully finished project upon opening.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly said works are continuing on the North Kerry Greenway.

The 10.5 kilometre route will stretch from the Limerick county bounds to the Tim Kennelly roundabout in Listowel, running along a disused railway line.

It had been hoped it would be completed by the end of this month.

However, Cllr Kennelly said the opening of the greenway has been pushed back to allow for further accommodation works.

