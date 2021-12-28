Advertisement
Tralee Soup Kitchen served 4,500 meals in 2021

Dec 28, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
From left: John Quirke, maintenance manager, BioAtlantis; Cian O’Mahony, crop scientist, BioAtlantis with Mary Dolan, volunteer and Collette Price, founder Tralee Soup kitchen standing next to the donation of potatoes and carrots made by the Tralee based biotech company to the charity.
More than 4,500 meals were served to members of the public by volunteers at Tralee Soup Kitchen during 2021.

The number of people looking for meals or food hampers also increased during the past 12 months, with a strong demand during the early part of the year, when the country was in Lockdown.

Collette Price, one of the co-founders of the soup kitchen, says the facility was only ever set up as a temporary measure to help people who were struggling during the recession in 2011.

However, ten years on, the kitchen’s as busy as ever, with people travelling from as far as Listowel and Castleisland to collect food and groceries.

Ms Price says business people in Tralee and beyond have been extremely generous in donating food to keep the kitchen going:

