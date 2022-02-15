Advertisement
Tralee school gets new outdoor living classroom

Feb 15, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrynews
Tralee school gets new outdoor living classroom
TY students Niamh Lynch and Aoife Hogan of Presentation Secondary, Cloonbeg, Tralee, Kerry with Rachel Geary, LEAF Ireland; school principal Chrissy Kelly and Bernard Burke from Coillte planting their An Choill Bheags (little woodlands) in primary and secondary schools across Ireland.
A Tralee school now has an outdoor living classroom. Coillte and the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce have delivered six An Choill Bheags across the country, including to Presentation Secondary School, Tralee.

An Choill Bheag is an outdoor living classroom, which will bring small, dense, biodiverse native woodland habitats to school grounds.

Students are encouraged to connect with woodland culture and biodiversity, to understand their benefits to society, climate change, biodiversity, and their local economy.

