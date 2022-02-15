Tralee school gets new outdoor living classroom

A Tralee school now has an outdoor living classroom. Coillte and the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce have delivered six An Choill Bheags across the country, including to Presentation Secondary School, Tralee.

An Choill Bheag is an outdoor living classroom, which will bring small, dense, biodiverse native woodland habitats to school grounds.

Students are encouraged to connect with woodland culture and biodiversity, to understand their benefits to society, climate change, biodiversity, and their local economy.