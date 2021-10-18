Advertisement
Tralee school celebrates official opening of long-awaited extension

Oct 18, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
The Minister for Education has officially opened a two-storey extension to a primary school in Tralee.

Minister Norma Foley has opened the Edmund Rice Building, which includes four classrooms and a special educational needs facility, at CBS Primary Tralee.

Bishop of Kerry, Dr Ray Browne, blessed the building at today's ceremony.

Funding from the Department of Education has enabled CBS Primary Tralee to install a new wi-fi system throughout the school.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the school has waited until today to celebrate the completion of the works.

Principal Denis Coleman says the new extension has greatly enhanced the local streetscape and they are delighted to be in a position to finally celebrate its completion.

