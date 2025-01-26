Tralee road closed due to concerns over falling slates

Gardaí say North Circular road in Tralee currently closed to traffic due to concerns over falling slates.
Gardai and fire brigade at the scene and traffic being asked to avoid the area.
It’s hoped to reopen it shortly.
