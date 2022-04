The Tralee NCT centre has the lowest fail rate under the dangerous category nationwide.

That’s based on figures published in today’s Irish Independent.

They show over 23,000 vehicles were tested in Tralee and more than 56% passed; 4.27% failed under the dangerous category.

Meanwhile, the Killarney NCT centre tested more than 20,000 vehicles and also has a pass rate of over 56%; 5.63% of vehicles failed under the dangerous category in Killarney.