Tralee man pays tribute to late firefighter son on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

A Kerry man living in New York has paid tribute to his late son, a firefighter who died on 9/11.

Michael Lynch was a firefighter in New York who died after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Centre 20 years ago today, at the age of 30.

His father Jack, who's originally from Tralee, says Michael was a generous man who loved people, and he was due to get married in November 2001.

His family founded the Michael Lynch Memorial Foundation in his memory, a scholarship programme which has helped hundreds of children of 9/11 victims to access higher education, and is now being wound down.

Jack Lynch explains why they set up this foundation.

Jack adds the family will remember Michael on his 20th anniversary, by attending mass in their local parish.