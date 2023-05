A Tralee man has died following a suspected hit-and-run in the UK.

Shane Scannell was taken to hospital in the early hours of May 21st after he was found unresponsive on South Street in Epsom.

The 44-year-old subsequently died from his injuries on Thursday.

Advertisement

Police initially arrested a 59-year-old man relating to the incident, but he was later released on bail.

Sinn Fein councillor Cathal Foley says Mr. Scannell will be missed.