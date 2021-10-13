Advertisement
Tralee is one of eight locations where Enterprise Car Club has launched

Oct 13, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Tralee is one of eight locations where Enterprise Car Club has launched
Tralee is one of eight locations across Ireland where Enterprise Car Club has been launched.

Enterprise Holdings, the company behind the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car brands, has developed the Enterprise Car Club service.

More than 30 cars and vans have been located in eight towns and cities, including the Enterprise Rent-A-Car branch in Tralee.

The vehicles are available to rent on an hourly basis and so provide a convenient travel option for when a car or van is the best choice for a journey.

 

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

