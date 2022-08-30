Tralee has one of shortest wait times for driving tests nationally

Tralee has one of the shortest waiting times for driving tests in the country.

That’s according to figures released by the Road Safety Authority under the Freedom of Information Act.

They show nearly 46,500 people are waiting to sit their driving test nationally.

These figures, as of the end of July, show the average waiting time for a driving test in Tralee is five weeks.

This is the third shortest wait of the country’s 59 test centres; in Kilrush, Co Clare the waiting time is three weeks.

In Dublin, meanwhile, there's a backlog of 31 weeks in the Killester centre.

In Kerry’s other driving test centre location, Killarney, the wait time is 12 weeks; this is the 12th longest wait in the country.

In Killarney, 167 applicants have a test appointment, but 480 applicants who are eligible to sit their driving test have yet to get an appointment; they’ll be invited once slots become available.

In Tralee, 49 applicants have a test date, but 221 eligible applicants have yet to get one.