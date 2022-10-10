Tralee Gardaí say some witnesses to fatal graveyard attack have yet to come forward

Gardaí believe that witnesses to last week's fatal attack in a Tralee graveyard have yet to come forward.

Last Wednesday, Thomas Dooley was fatally stabbed, and his wife was also stabbed during a funeral in Rath Cemetery.

Two men have been charged in relation to Mr. Dooley's murder.

Over 100 people were in the cemetery at the time of the attack.

Garda Eilish Cronin is appealing to those who have not spoken to Gardaí to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.