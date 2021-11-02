Tralee Flood Relief Scheme to take at least 9 years

It will take until at least 2030 until the proposed Tralee Flood Relief Scheme is completed.

A presentation on the early stages of the major project was made to Tralee Municipal District councillors at their monthly meeting. Consultants RPS Group outlined the nine-year timeline for the proposed Tralee Flood Relief Scheme, which will take place over five stages.

The meeting heard that a flood risk assessment of Tralee catchment was completed a number of years ago; the town has been hit by major flooding events, most recently in 2015. The consultants told councillors the cause of the flooding is complex and includes the tidal nature of Tralee Bay, ground water, the River Lee and the sewer network.

Advertisement

Following concerns raised by councillors, RPS said it won't be relying on OPW CFRAM maps but will be carrying out its own surveys and environmental assessments over the next 18 months to develop a model that will take climate change into account.

A public consultation will begin at the end of this month.

It is hoped the preferred scheme design will be completed by December 2023; the planning stage is expected to take until 2025 with a contractor to be appointed the following year with construction to take around 3 years. Councillors heard it is hoped that the entire scheme would be completed by 2030.