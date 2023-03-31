Tralee councillors to write to Minister for Further Education to suggest construction shortage initiative

Elected Tralee councillors will write to the Minister for Further Education to address the skills shortage in construction.

It follows a motion from Fine Gael councillor, Jim Finucane, at the recent meeting of Tralee MD.

Cllr Finucane says an initiative allowing ETB’s recruit apprentices for a year would allow young people learn the trade and give them paid experience.

Speaking at the recent meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, Fine Gael councillor, Jim Finucane, said such a scheme ran in conjunction with Education and Training Boards (ETB’S) would allow people learn the skills of the trade ; and provide them with an insight into their chosen career over a 12-month period.

Cllr Finucane says similar schemes have been ran in the past.

He says under this initiative the ETB would be the employer and pay the individual their year 1 apprentice wages; Cllr Finucane said it would also allow the ETB to facilitate further placements for the learner.

He said this would make these apprentices very attractive to employers for their second year; as they have learned their skills and would have a great deal of on-the-job experience through it.

The motion was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Johnnie Wall.

Sinn Féin councillor, Cathal Foley supported the motion, adding as somebody with experience in the apprenticeship system, such a scheme would be very worthwhile and that it’s the right way to go.