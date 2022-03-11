Advertisement
Tralee company to create 90 jobs

Mar 11, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Tralee company to create 90 jobs
A Tralee company is to create 90 jobs this year as it expands its network infrastructure.

TLI Group in Monavalley design, construct and maintain utility infrastructures including electrical assets and telecom networks.

The company, which employs over 850 staff nationally and in the UK, has recently opened a new engineering office on its Monavalley site.

Managing Director John Tuite says the business will aim to continue to expand the team and deliver critical infrastructure that helps promote sustainability.

 

