Tralee company named Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards winner

Sep 16, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Tralee company named Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards winner
Tralee marine biotech company Brandon Bioscience has been named this year’s overall Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards winner.

In collaboration with the traditional fertiliser manufacturer Target Fertilisers, the company’s winning entry is an innovative new biostimulant product.

It uses extracts from common brown seaweed that has the potential to reduce chemical nitrogen input on farms by up to 20%.

For the second year in a row, the 2021 Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA), took place online.

The Innovation Arena traditionally showcases ground-breaking agri-related products and innovations from Irish agri-companies at the National Ploughing Championships.

 

