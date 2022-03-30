Tralee community centre being prepared for short-term accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

A community centre in Tralee is being prepared for short-term accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

The Cumann Ioseaf Community Centre will be used if there’s a shortage of beds in the county, to facilitate refugees.

There are now over 800 Ukrainian refugees in the county.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell announced the plans at the monthly council meeting.

She gave an overview of the work being done on the ground to facilitate Ukrainians in Kerry.

A Local Community Interagency Response Forum has been established and they are meeting regularly to coordinate the response.

Ms Murrell stated the John Mitchels GAA Complex in Tralee was identified as a rest centre earlier this month, however, it didn’t need to be used.

She says Cumann Iosef is more readily available and doesn’t have the other uses that John Mitchels has, which is why it’s being prepared now.

The CEO of Kerry County Council also urged any members of the council to identify any vacant or available properties that may be used as accommodation for people arriving from Ukraine.