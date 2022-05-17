Advertisement
Tralee Chamber breakfast briefing to focus on business supports

May 17, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Chamber breakfast briefing to focus on business supports
Tralee Chamber Alliance is hosting a breakfast briefing this Thursday on business supports.

It’ll help both start-up and more established companies to identify and navigate business funding, training, and supports.

It’s organised by Tralee Chamber with support from chamber SME partner, AIB, and in collaboration with MTU and Kerry Local Enterprise Office.

Speakers include Sarah Flaherty of MTU, Tomás Hayes of Kerry LEO, Sean Cooke of AIB, and Catriona Power of the Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West.

The free event is taking place at the Rose Hotel, Tralee on Thursday morning between 9 and 11, and those wishing to attend should email [email protected]

 

