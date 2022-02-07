Advertisement
Tralee business wins Education Website of the Year Award

Feb 7, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee business has been named winner of the Education Website of the Year award in the National Digital Awards.

Schoolbooks.ie was also runner-up in the National Website of the Year category.

The National Digital Awards recognise the best of digital in Ireland.

Schoolbooks.ie was established in 2004 to make buying school books easier and bring better value to parents.

Its headquarters are in Monavalley, Tralee where the company recently bought a new office and warehouse to base their management, finance, customer care, and product teams.

 

