TII to remove vegetation from under trees on Killarney road

Temporary road safety measures in Killarney are currently being sought by Kerry County Council.

They’re intending to make travel safer for pedestrians and cyclists from Ballydowney roundabout out to Gortroe which’ll involve widening the road and removing constraints.

Senior engineer Paul Curry gave an update at a special meeting of Killarney Muncipal District.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland are intending to remove vegetation from under the trees for five to ten metres to open it up.

TII are awaiting results from a trial underway in Laois, and if successful, similar measures may be implemented as an interim measure on the national road from Ballydowney roundabout to Gortroe.

Senior roads engineer Paul Curry said deer’s won’t be as drawn to the main road as they currently are as they’ll realise it’s more open.

Kerry County Council are engaging with the National Protection Wildlife Services (NPWS) on the proposed measures.

Paul Curry said they’re also looking at how useful the Fossa Way is for pedestrians as many people don’t feel safe walking in the area under poor lighting in the evenings.

He said securing consent for permanent measures in the area will involve An Bord Pleanála.