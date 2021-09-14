Three Kerry students win top prizes in Texaco Children's Art Competition

Three Kerry students have won top prizes in this year's Texaco Children's Art Competition.

In the 14-15 years age category, Presentation Secondary School Tralee student Clodagh McCluskey (15) won first prize for her portrait of a rooster entitled 'Feathers'.

Ula Rupsyte (16) from Coláiste na Sceilge in Cahirciveen and David MacAodha (12) from Knockaclarig National School each won Special Merit Awards for artworks.

From September 14th to October 2nd, the winning paintings will be exhibited at Drogheda's Highlanes Municipal Art Gallery.