Three Kerry individuals and businesses named in Revenue’s tax defaulters list

Three Kerry individuals and businesses have been named in the Revenue’s list of tax defaulters.

The most recent list details cases finalised between July and September this year.

Revenue commissioners published a list of 65 people for the third quarter of 2024.

Advertisement

It shows nationally, the courts imposed fines of over €79,000 ( €79,882.50) in 29 cases, while 36 settlements worth €15 million.

Two men with addresses in Kerry have appeared on the Revenue’s latest tax defaulters list.

Company director and medical practitioner Atilla Adamik with an address of Waterville Medical Centre, Main Street Waterville paid €24,681 for non-declaration of Income Tax in a Revenue investigation case.

Advertisement

Dairy Farmer James Walsh of Clashmealcon, Causeway, Tralee was listed as a level 2 risk review by Revenue.

He was penalised €24,022 for the under-declaration of capital acquisitions tax.

Meanwhile, a Tralee restaurant appeared in the list for the failure to hold a current liquor licence.

Advertisement

Rivendell Investments Limited, trading as Tuk Tuk Asian Street Food, of Unit 30, Manor West Shopping Centre, Tralee, was charged and fined €632.50.

The report says nationally, in the third quarter of this year, a total of 15,261 Revenue Compliance Interventions were settled resulting in a total yield of over €172 million (€172,425,048).