Three Kerry companies have been honoured at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards.

They were honoured at a ceremony in Dublin, following a detailed judging process that evaluates the entire management team and business strategy in privately owned businesses.

Killorglin-headquartered company, Fexco, achieved platinum standard, having won for the seventh consecutive year.

Kerry’s Garvey Group and Ard Rí Group were also requalifying winners.