Three Kerry businesses have been honoured at the All Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards 2022.

Regional and All Ireland winners were announced at the ceremony in the Convention Centre Dublin on Monday.

Hilliard’s of Main Street, Killarney won the national award for Best Cocktail Experience.

The Best Wine Experience in Munster went to Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare, and the Best Gastro Pub in Munster went to the Glenbeigh Hotel.

