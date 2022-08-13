Three climbers rescued after spending night on Carrauntoohill

Three climbers have been rescued off Carrauntoohil after being stuck there overnight.

Two men and one woman were stuck on Howling Ridge overnight, with no food or water.

Valentia Coast Guard received a call this morning and tasked the Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon and the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team to evacuate the three climbers.

The Rescue 117 helicopter from Waterford was then tasked after the first helicopter experienced an issue, before helping them down to Hag’s Glen.

An ambulance waited for them at Cronin’s Yard, but it’s believed they were only affected by mild dehydration.