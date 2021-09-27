Thousands of Kerry Group staff move following a multi-million euro deal

Thousands of Kerry Group staff have moved to Pilgrim’s Pride, following a multi-million euro deal.

In June, it was announced that Pilgrim’s Pride, a food producer headquartered in the US, agreed to purchase Kerry Group’s consumer foods business for almost €820 million. This included the sale of brands such as Denny and Galtee.

Kerry Group is thanking the 4,500 former workers who’ve transferred to Pilgrim’s Pride, following the deal. The company says that, over the past 50 years, its staff have helped it grow from its Listowel base to becoming the world’s leading taste and nutrition company.