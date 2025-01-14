This week marks 20th anniversary of Abbeyfeale District Search & Rescue

This week marks the twentieth anniversary of the foundation of Abbeyfeale District Search & Rescue (ADSAR).

The club began in 2005 when a man went missing near Abbeyfeale and local people felt a highly trained search and rescue group would be beneficial to the community.

Since then, the group, which is made up entirely of volunteers, has undertaken extensive training in several key areas including first aid and CPR.

People from all walks of life volunteer; and several members have gone on to join An Garda Síochána, the defence forces and the prison service.

Abbeyfeale District Search and Rescue's PRO, Noel Lane, says although it can be difficult at times, the success stories make volunteering there worthwhile: