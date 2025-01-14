Advertisement
News

This week marks 20th anniversary of Abbeyfeale District Search & Rescue

Jan 14, 2025 17:10 By radiokerrynews
This week marks 20th anniversary of Abbeyfeale District Search & Rescue
Share this article

This week marks the twentieth anniversary of the foundation of Abbeyfeale District Search & Rescue (ADSAR).

The club began in 2005 when a man went missing near Abbeyfeale and local people felt a highly trained search and rescue group would be beneficial to the community.

Since then, the group, which is made up entirely of volunteers, has undertaken extensive training in several key areas including first aid and CPR.

Advertisement

People from all walks of life volunteer; and several members have gone on to join An Garda Síochána, the defence forces and the prison service.

Abbeyfeale District Search and Rescue's PRO, Noel Lane, says although it can be difficult at times, the success stories make volunteering there worthwhile:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Draft programme for government agreed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Regional Independent group, as Healy-Raes continue talks
Advertisement
Nine XL Bully owners in Kerry have applied to keep their dogs as deadline approaches
Pier arrest men remain detained at Killarney garda station
Advertisement

Recommended

Draft programme for government agreed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Regional Independent group, as Healy-Raes continue talks
Mounthawk manager O'Shea aware of Roco challenge
Arsenal confirm Jesus injury
Nine XL Bully owners in Kerry have applied to keep their dogs as deadline approaches
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus