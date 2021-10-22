Advertisement
The Range opens in Tralee

Oct 22, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
The Range opens in Tralee
The Range, the fastest growing UK retailer, has opened its doors in Tralee creating 80 full and part-time jobs.

The Range opened an outlet at Manor West Retail Park in the unit that formerly housed Debenhams, this morning.

The retailer stocks products including homewares, furniture and DIY and has 190 outlets across the UK and Ireland.

Large crowds have been making their way to Manor West Retail Park this morning and centre manager Derek Rusk says a traffic management plan has been in place.

Mr Rusk says this new store is a show of confidence in Kerry:

Pictured: people queuing for The Range before it opened this morning.

