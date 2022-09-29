Advertisement
The Best of Kerry Awards 2022 takes place this evening

Sep 29, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
The Best of Kerry Awards 2022 takes place this evening
The Best of Kerry Awards 2022 ceremony takes place this evening.

They’re organised by Radio Kerry and supported by Lee Strand Milk.

Last month, a call was made for people to nominate their favourite business or place in Kerry.

Almost 40,000 nominations were made by 6,000 people across 17 categories.

A Top 5 shortlist was selected in each category, with a public vote used to determine the winner in each category.

The awards ceremony takes place this evening at the Dúchas Comhaltas Centre, at the Kerry Sports Academy.

