TFI Local Link has launched a new bus service that will connect the wider Kenmare area.

From 30th December, Route 282 will operate four daily return services, seven days a week for the entire year, between Kenmare and Castletownbere.

The route will also improve connectivity for villages and areas including Eyeries, Ardgroom, Lauragh, Tousist, and Dawros.

This is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is an initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority.

TFI Local Link Kerry General Manager, Alan O’Connell, says this is a fantastic service for an area which, up to now, has never had a public transport service seven days a week, 52 weeks a year.