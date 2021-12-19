Tender documents being prepared for N86 upgrade

Tender documents are being prepared for the next stage of the N86 upgrade.

Significant road improvement works are planned for the Tralee-Dingle Road, from Ballynasare Lower to Annascaul and Doonore North to Ballygarret.

Kerry County Council says land acquisition is around 95% complete, while the archaeological testing and resolution fieldwork is complete.

There was an allocation of €1.6 million given to the upgrades this year.

The local authority says tender documents for the scheme are nearing completion.